American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.04.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

AXP traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,721,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,386,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $106.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05. American Express has a 12-month low of $102.52 and a 12-month high of $138.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock worth $12,050,255. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 104,154 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in shares of American Express by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 13,519 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

