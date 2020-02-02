American Financial Group (AFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Financial Group stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $90.20 and a 12-month high of $111.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

