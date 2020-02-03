American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.75-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.97.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $109.53. 561,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $93.75 and a 12 month high of $111.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

