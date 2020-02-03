American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.75 – $9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.94. American Financial Group also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 8.75-9.25 EPS.

NYSE:AFG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.53. 561,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average is $106.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Financial Group has a twelve month low of $93.75 and a twelve month high of $111.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of American Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

In other news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. Also, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total transaction of $15,060,000.00. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel