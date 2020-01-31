American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,920,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the December 31st total of 6,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,798,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,584,000 after purchasing an additional 183,056 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth $230,036,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 38.0% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,145,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,220,000 after buying an additional 1,417,088 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 30.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,317,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,774,000 after buying an additional 1,006,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,490,000 after buying an additional 175,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $27.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 102.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $27.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

