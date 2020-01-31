American Manganese (CVE:AMY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

American Manganese Inc. (CVE:AMY)’s share price dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 12,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 65,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21.

American Manganese Company Profile (CVE:AMY)

American Manganese Inc is a critical metals company focused on the recycling of lithium-ion batteries with the RecycLiCoTM Patented Process. The process provides high extraction of cathode metals, such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and aluminum at battery-grade purity, with minimal processing steps.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?