American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Stephens

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $41.50 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded American National BankShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. American National BankShares has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $393.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 37.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American National BankShares during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,680,000 after acquiring an additional 126,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

