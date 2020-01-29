American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $110.84

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.84 and last traded at $110.84, with a volume of 194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.59.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.68.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of American National Insurance by 800.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American National Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in American National Insurance by 12.0% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 5,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT)

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

