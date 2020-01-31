American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in American National Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,461,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American National Insurance by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Insurance stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,466. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.68. American National Insurance has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $155.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.99.

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $932.50 million during the quarter. American National Insurance had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 3.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

