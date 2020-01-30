American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.10% of American Realty Investors worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

ARL opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $14.69. American Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.94 million for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

