American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Realty Investors stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,150 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of American Realty Investors worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of American Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

NYSE ARL traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $237.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. American Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.66.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.94 million during the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 217.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc acquires, develops, and owns residential and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

