American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,300 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 345,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Software from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. American Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Shares of AMSWA stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. American Software has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.28 million, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President H Allan Dow sold 4,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $69,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 60,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,538.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock valued at $707,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in American Software by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of American Software by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth $821,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Software by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,629,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

