American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $15.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. American Software has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.62 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $28.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Software will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President H Allan Dow sold 32,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $523,666.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 89,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,515.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 44,839 shares of company stock worth $707,225 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Software by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 15,579 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in American Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in American Software by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 325,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

