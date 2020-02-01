American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Receives $132.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

AWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price target on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $136.20 on Wednesday. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 14.4% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

