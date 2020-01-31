America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $113.48

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.48 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 5407 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.75.

CRMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research increased their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.69 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.88.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 539,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 321,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRMT)

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

