Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share.

Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.04. 710,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.77. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $117.09 and a 12-month high of $173.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

In other news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

