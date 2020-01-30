Ameris Bancorp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman forecasts that the bank will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABCB. ValuEngine upgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $40.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.47. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In related news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 69,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,756 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $809,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1,084.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after purchasing an additional 166,468 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

