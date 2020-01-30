Ameris Bancorp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ABCB. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NASDAQ ABCB opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.91 and a 12 month high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Story: Profit Margin