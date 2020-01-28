Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts

Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amerisafe in a report released on Thursday, January 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

AMSF has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amerisafe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Amerisafe from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amerisafe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

AMSF opened at $66.74 on Monday. Amerisafe has a fifty-two week low of $56.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.47.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Amerisafe had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $91.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.48 million.

In related news, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,625 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $113,782.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,287.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Roach sold 500 shares of Amerisafe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $35,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,737 shares in the company, valued at $612,026.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSF. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Amerisafe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Amerisafe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amerisafe by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amerisafe in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index