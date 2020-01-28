AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. AmerisourceBergen has set its FY20 guidance at $7.30-7.60 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AmerisourceBergen to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $87.52 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 in the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

