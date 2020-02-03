AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $98.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ABC. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,008,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,988. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $70.55 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its 200 day moving average is $86.07.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,848,418. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 66.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

