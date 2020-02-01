AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Price Target Raised to $93.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.14.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $3.32 on Friday, hitting $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,723. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.13. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $70.55 and a one year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $1,680,380.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840 over the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 69.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,569,000 after buying an additional 200,638 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after buying an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.71% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

