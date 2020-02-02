AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.55-7.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.14.

ABC stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. 1,217,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. AmerisourceBergen has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $94.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.13. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,713,422.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

