Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Short Interest Update

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Ames National stock opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.94 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.59. Ames National has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.43.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $12.93 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ames National during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Ames National by 3.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 106,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. 24.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ames National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

