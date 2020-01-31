AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $676,159.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 963,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,149,000 after buying an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 239,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 68,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,910. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.05. AMETEK has a one year low of $72.10 and a one year high of $102.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

