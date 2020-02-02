AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.83.

AME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $1,329,329.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AME traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,285,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,145. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.05. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

