AMETEK’s (AME) Buy Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $114.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AME. Gordon Haskett began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut shares of AMETEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.62.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.15. 1,285,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,145. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $72.10 and a 12-month high of $102.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,653,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 13,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $1,329,329.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt purchased a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at $76,899,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AMETEK by 1,095.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,369,000 after purchasing an additional 343,010 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after purchasing an additional 204,374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,766,000. Finally, Howard Capital Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $14,829,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel