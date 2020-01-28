Amgen (AMGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) is scheduled to be issuing its Q4 2019 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amgen to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMGN stock opened at $222.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $134.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.47 and a 200-day moving average of $211.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.11.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

