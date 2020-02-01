Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Amgen in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $4.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $17.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $18.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.00 EPS.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

