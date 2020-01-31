Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $14.85-$15.60 EPS.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.01 and a 200 day moving average of $212.49. Amgen has a 52 week low of $166.30 and a 52 week high of $244.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.50.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

