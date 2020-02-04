Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $252.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s current price.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upped their price objective on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $216.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.29. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 47,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 117,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $417,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

