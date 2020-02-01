Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.85-$15.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.0-$25.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.41 billion.Amgen also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 14.85-15.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $10.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.05. 5,967,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,862. The company has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. Amgen has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. Amgen’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 14.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Amgen from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.81.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

