Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Lowered to “Underperform” at Robert W. Baird

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $173.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.81.

AMGN opened at $216.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $237.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.69. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The stock has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after buying an additional 1,585,911 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 242,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

