Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Receives GBX 216.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 216.25 ($2.84).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Amigo from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amigo from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th.

In other news, insider Stephan Wilcke sold 1,506,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £948,878.28 ($1,248,195.58).

Amigo stock traded down GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 58 ($0.76). 1,004,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $275.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.15. Amigo has a twelve month low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 22.32, a current ratio of 22.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 65.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.03.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 3.10 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. Amigo’s payout ratio is 0.33%.

Amigo Company Profile

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

