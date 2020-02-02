AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Receives “Positive” Rating from SunTrust Banks

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

NYSE AMN opened at $67.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.72. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $68.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 32,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $2,030,338.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,206,797.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,568 shares of company stock worth $6,407,560. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 438.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 180,358 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 952,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 154,365 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 899,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,801,000 after purchasing an additional 146,507 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 584,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,646,000 after purchasing an additional 131,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

