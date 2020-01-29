Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Short Interest Update

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 5,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.62. 641,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,551,558. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a positive return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 35.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

