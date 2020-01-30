Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 145,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE:AP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,443. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $37.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $90.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ampco-Pittsburgh will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.81% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing.

