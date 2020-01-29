Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $80.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.80 million to $81.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $89.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $319.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMPH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,195 shares of company stock valued at $736,546. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,886. The company has a market capitalization of $921.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

