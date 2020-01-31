Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

AMPH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $18.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.16. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.53 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 8,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $156,961.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 138,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,118.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $461,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 163,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,279.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,695 shares of company stock valued at $726,806 in the last 90 days. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $449,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $452,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

