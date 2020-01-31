AMTD International Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HKIB) Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 3rd

AMTD International’s (NASDAQ:HKIB) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, February 3rd. AMTD International had issued 20,759,700 shares in its IPO on August 5th. The total size of the offering was $173,966,286 based on an initial share price of $8.38. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HKIB stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.56. AMTD International has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.19.

AMTD International (NASDAQ:HKIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.53 million during the quarter.

AMTD International Company Profile

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities primarily in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is also involved in the provision of investment advisory services, assets management, and strategic investments. The company offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

