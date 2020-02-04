Amtech Systems (ASYS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASYS opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.83 million, a PE ratio of 64.13 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASYS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amtech Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amtech Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

