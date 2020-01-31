Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of AMRS stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.56. 1,467,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,665. The firm has a market cap of $274.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.06.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Amyris will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $33,080.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Amyris in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, an integrated renewable products company, delivers alternatives to petroleum, plant, and animal-based products across a range of consumer and industry segments worldwide. It applies its bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules, specialty ingredients, and consumer products.

