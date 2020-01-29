Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX) – Stock analysts at M Partners cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anaconda Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 23rd. M Partners analyst B. Berhe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02).

ANX opened at C$0.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 million and a PE ratio of 105.00. Anaconda Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.19 and a 1-year high of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.78 million for the quarter.

About Anaconda Mining

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

