Analysts Anticipate Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to Announce $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) to report $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aaron’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.10. Aaron’s posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aaron’s.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $963.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.20 million. Aaron’s had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAN shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Aaron’s from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp set a $88.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Aaron’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in Aaron’s by 9.1% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 79,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 22.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,352,000 after buying an additional 40,642 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aaron’s by 140.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Aaron’s by 76.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 258,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 111,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

AAN opened at $60.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

