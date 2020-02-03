Analysts Anticipate Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to Announce $0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Alcentra Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Alcentra Capital posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alcentra Capital.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Alcentra Capital had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million.

ABDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcentra Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised Alcentra Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

In other Alcentra Capital news, CEO Suhail A. Shaikh bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $27,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $366,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Grebow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $45,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $130,762. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABDC. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alcentra Capital by 316.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 42,954 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alcentra Capital by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 222,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alcentra Capital by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 240,027 shares during the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABDC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 240,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,252. Alcentra Capital has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $114.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.90.

Alcentra Capital Company Profile

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

Featured Article: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alcentra Capital (ABDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com