Analysts Anticipate Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Equities analysts predict that Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) will report $252.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $971.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Archrock’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AROC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

AROC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 486,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. Archrock has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.83%.

In other news, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $225,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROC. FMR LLC raised its position in Archrock by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Archrock by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 245.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 186,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,633,434 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 484,926 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 69,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archrock (AROC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com