Analysts Anticipate Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Brokerages expect Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) to announce $1.78 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $1.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.06 billion to $7.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.16 billion to $7.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

AVY opened at $129.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.10 and a 12 month high of $134.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,809.1% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

