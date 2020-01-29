Analysts Anticipate Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to Post ($0.04) Earnings Per Share

Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Broadwind Energy an industry rank of 203 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWEN shares. ValuEngine cut Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.76. Broadwind Energy has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.59.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadwind Energy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

