Analysts Anticipate Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Camden National’s earnings. Camden National reported earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden National will report full-year earnings of $3.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Camden National.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $44.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.16 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAC shares. BidaskClub downgraded Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Camden National in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Camden National by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Camden National by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its stake in Camden National by 0.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 205,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,906,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Camden National by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Camden National by 0.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 179,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAC stock opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $38.68 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The company has a market cap of $718.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is an increase from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

