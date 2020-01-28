Analysts Anticipate Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $606.12 Million

Analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will announce $606.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty One analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $534.43 million and the highest is $661.65 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $624.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

NYSE:XEC traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.20. The company had a trading volume of 78,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10. Cimarex Energy has a twelve month low of $37.19 and a twelve month high of $77.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.81%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

